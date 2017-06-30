The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has so far registered about 16,000 new voters in Zamfara in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration.INEC Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Hajiya Amina Zakari made this known in Gusau on Friday during a tour of the zone.Zakari said that the voters were captured between April 27 and June 23.According to her, one million new voters have been added to the voter list nationwide since the exercise started.“The exercise has been going on smoothly except for the fact that some of the machines being used have worn out.“The situation is now being addressed at the headquarters in Abuja, and we hope that new machines will be procured, ‘’she said.Zakari commended the eligible voters for their commitment as some of them had to trek long distances through difficult terrains to get registered.According to her, the commission recently released 300 additional data capture machines and distributed them across the country to complement the existing ones.The INEC national commissioner said, although, the continuous voter registration was taking place only at INEC local government offices, the additional 300 machines were distributed to new centres created for the registration.“ln Zamfara for instance, we distributed the six additional machines in Gummi, Gusau, Bungudu, Kwatarkwashi, Dansadau and Jangebe,’’ she said.She called on those who had issues with their permanent voter card to go to the registration centre and seek clarifications.