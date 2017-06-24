The Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos State says efforts are being made to create additional centres for Continuous Voters Registration in 13 local government areas of the state.Dr. Mustapha Mudashiru, the Administrative Secretary of the Commission in Lagos State, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.He said the commission had pushed for more centres, especially in 13 of the 20 council areas in the state to reduce crowd in existing centres.He added that “we requested for additional centres, particularly for some peculiar local governments in Lagos State to further address some of the challenges facing CVR in a metropolitan city like Lagos.“We are still awaiting formal approval by the commission.“We made the case for additional centres in Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Alimosho, Eti-Osa, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Mushin, Ojo, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Surulere, and Lagos Mainland local governments.“We are hopeful that the commission will consider this and as soon as we getapproval, we will put those centres into use.“This will go a long way in reducing crowd at existing centres because it is one of the challenges we have been facing.”The INEC boss said the commission was committed to bringing innovation and improvement to deliver its mandate to the people.