The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has not communicated with him over his planned recall from the Senate.Melaye, who said this in an interview, insisted that INEC has not informed him of a date for the verification of signatures of his constituents submitted to the electoral umpire.“I have not received anything from INEC,” Melaye said.Recall that the embattled Senator had described his planned recall as a comedy of errors which would never happen.“It can not succeed. It is a hoax and absolute comedy of errors. I’m laughing at the stupidity of Kogi State government. Many appointees will go to jail for forgery. Even dead people’s names are on the recall register.“A governor who does not know what double registration is may not as well know the procedure for recall. Every lie has an expiry date. This comedy of errors will soon end. No shaking at all,” Melaye said.