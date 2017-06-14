The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has confirmed the theft of the Direct Data Capturing, DDC equipment being used for the voters registration exercise in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers state.





The INEC equipment alongside with council properties were allegedly stolen from Emohua Local Government Council.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Rivers State, Aniedi Ikoiwak confirmed the incident after visiting the Emohua council headquarters.

A statement signed by INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Rivers State, Richard Ntui assured that the commission is making effort to ensure that no eligible voter in Emohua is denied registration.

The commission also advised the authority to provide adequate security for INEC office and the council in order to avoid a recurrence of this incident.



