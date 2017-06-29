The Imo State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described Governor Rochas Okorocha’s repeated attack on the party as “ludicrous irritating, falsehood and cheap political propaganda”.The State PDP Secretary, Nze Raymond Emeana, stated this in reaction to the accusation that the PDP was organising the one million-man march against the state government, July 3, 2017.“It has become irresponsibly fashionable for Governor Rochas and his media handlers to only think that the successive PDP administrations in Imo State achieved nothing. Nothing sounds cheap, spurious, bizarre and ludicrous as this irritating piece of falsehood and cheap political propaganda”, Emeana said.He also disclosed that these lies and falsehood were dished out only when the citizenry demand account of stewardship from the Governor.According to the PDP Scribe, the party has been resisting the temptation to join issues with the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, and the others, because they are pretty, unprofessional and deceitful.“The trending official press release from the government is manifestly tardy,indecent and indecorous. It is for the reason of claiming sole political champion that all existing functional infrastructure in Imo are either destroyed or redesigned and further reclassified, causing monumental hardship and ruination and stagnant in the state, including wastage of scarce resources in Imo”, Emeana said.The party Scribe mentioned that the State Secretariat Complex as a signature project in Imo, pointing out that the Ahiajoku Convention Centre, another signature project and the Executive Governor’s Office remains superior to and outstanding in quality and standard to all the block projects of the Okorocha administration.“The Musa Yar’Adua Road in Owerri represent the quality and standard of projects built by the successive PDP administration in Imo. On services, no single action of the PDP administration was in collision with the orders and judgments of courts”, the PDP fumed.Continuing, the party Scribe reminded the administration that the salaries and other entitlements of workers and pensioners were paid, including periodic review, unlike the one-man family show of bizarre and primitive accumulation of wealth and landed property in the new Imo.While reminding Governor Okorocha and his media handlers that he was a political appointee of the Chief Ikedi Ohakim administration, Emeana also said that the longest road constructed in Imo, in the post Sam Mbakwe era, was the Dikenafai-Umuobom-Osina road with three bridges, measuring over 20 kilometres with drainage system, was constructed by the PDP.“Mention must also be made of the construction of the Umuchima road, including internal and ring road, off Dikenafai-Nkwerre, measuring over 15 kilometres with drainage system and the construction of the Central School-Afor Ogboko-Rochas country home road with drainage system. These roads by Ohakim are the only visible and durable road projects in the Ideato South local government area, where Okorocha hails from, till date”, the party said.It was the considered opinion of Emeana that only posterity and history and indestructible record would place men in any capacity howsoever, as having performed.“The volume of revenue accruable to Rochas Okorocha within his first two years alone, are far beyond the 12 years of Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim put together”, the PDP Scribe said.