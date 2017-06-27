Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid has declared that he’s Africa’s number one music act. The Star Boy made the declaration on his Instagram page yesterday, after he emerged winner of BET Award for ‘Best International Act: Africa’ in Los Angeles, California.Wizkid wrote, “No arguments, @wizkidayo is No. 1 in Africa #TeamWizkid…Yes!!! We won it. Best International Act (Africa). Thank you all.” Wizkid beat the likes of Tekno, Mr Eazi, Davido, Stonebwoy, Aka, Nasty C, Babes Wodumo who were also nominated in the category to clinch the coveted prize.The Star Boy was unavailable to pick his award at the star-studded event. He has received a total of 44 awards from 157 nominations as of June 2017.This is not the first time, Wizkid is bagging the award in this category, as he has gone home with the award in 2012. The star-studded event which celebrated achievements in music, entertainment, sports, television and movies was hosted by Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live. Other big winners on the night included, Beyonce who won five awards; “Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award”, “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist”, “Video of the Year” and “Album of the Year” respectively. Rave of the moment, Chance the Rapper, took home the highly coveted “Best New Artist” and “Humanitarian Award”. The night saw performances by some of America’s fan-favourite like Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Big Sean among others. Wizkid’s victory is coming few days after he announced that he would be embarking on an international tour with American rapper and songwriter, Future later in July.