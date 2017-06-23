

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi says he partakes in all forms of religion.

He noted that there was nothing demonic about ​any ​traditional religion and that he discovered that all religions “are one.”

Oba Ogunwusi added that there was only one God being worshipped in different ways.

​The revered monarch declared that he is a traditionalist, born into a Christian family and a practicing Muslim as well.

His words: “I’m not a Christian alone, I can be called a Muslim too. I practice all the religion very well.

”I go to the mosque to pray, I attend church services. Yes I am a traditionalist as well.”

“I have been able to see the light that there’s nothing demonic about our ancient religion”, he said in an interview with the Osasu show​.​





Watch video here:

Similarly, Oba Ogunwusi has 'revealed' the location of the Ark of Noah which everyone in the world has been in search of. According to the Ooni, the ark is in Ile-Ife and it is there because 'everything started in Africa'. The Oba in a recent Facebook post said: "The Ark of Noah which the entire world has been searching for is in IIe-Ife.The bottom line is that everything started in Africa and it has been established by researches and historian. "Wherever in Africa the origin of man started, it’s our general asset. We have to take the continent out of the poverty that we are.”