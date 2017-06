Hotelier and Actress Mercy Aigbe’s estranged hubby, Lanre Gentry says he is at that stage of his life where he doesn’t care if someone leaves him. This is coming after the actress in post advised women who were going through domestic violence to leave the marriage.





The business man who was accused of DV and alleged battery shared the below picture and wrote

‘Que Sera; Sera

What will be; will be.

Sometimes we put so much effort trying to put broken pieces together.

Take time to think; be appreciative of all situations and be grateful for whatever door that’s be slammed on your face.

Be grateful for what God has blocked.

“If you like you stay; if you like you go. I will continue to say the truth”