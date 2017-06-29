President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has expressed sorrow over the death of a former Governor of Taraba State, Mr. Danbaba Suntai, describing him as a man of peace.Saraki, in a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, said the demise of Suntai had robbed Nigeria of a worthy leader and a gentleman.He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the people and government of Taraba State over the unfortunate incident.The Senate President said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing on of His Excellency, Danbaba Suntai. Words fail me to adequately express how deeply sorry I am over this devastating news.“His outstanding charisma and humility as a politician will be sorely missed. He was a passionate leader who contributed his quota to the services of humanity. His death is a painful loss to his family, the people of Taraba State and Nigerians at large.“I extend my sincere condolences to Governor Darius Ishaku, the people and Government of Taraba State as well as the Suntai family.”Suntai, who was involved in a plane crash in October 2012, died in Houston, Florida, in the United States on Wednesday at 56.The former governor had since the plane crash been receiving treatment in hospitals across the world.