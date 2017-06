The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike otherwise known as Evans.





Evans, who is believed to be the richest kidnapper in Nigeria was arrested in Lagos on Saturday, June 10 by policemen while he prepared to travel out of the country by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by ACP Abba Kyari.

The IGP, who has been receiving encomiums from the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his men to do more exploits.

It was gathered that 35 operatives from the IRT, 11 from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and one person from the IGP monitoring section, were involved in the elevation.