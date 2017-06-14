The Ahmed Makarfi-faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on Nigerians to ignore former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole because he talks from both sides of his mouth.





Spokesperson of the Makarfi’s faction, Dayo Adeyeye, made the statement while reacting to a statement credited to Oshiomhole where he claimed Nigeria would have been endangered if former President, Goodluck Jonathan had continued to preside over the nation’s affairs.





Adeyeye noted that the former Labour leader talked without reservation and had made false claims in the past.

In a statement he issued, Adeyeye said, “Oshiomhole is known for making unguarded statements and therefore, not worthy of our response.

“But it is better to ask him, why is the APC, which he is praising now, dominated by more than 75 per cent of our members?

“They have won and taken over. But is that why they took the economy into recession? Would Jonathan have done that? The answer is no.

“For more than two years after they assumed the leadership of the country, they have no plan and have no direction. Is that a government?

“Oshiomhole is not a person to be taken seriously. He talks with the two sides of his mouth. So, Nigerians must ignore him.”