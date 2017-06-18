As the coalition of 16 Northern youth groups begin the count-down of the quit notice handed down to the Igbos in the 19 Northern States to vacate the region before 1st October, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with the Traditional Rulers at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa Abuja.The South East Traditional Rulers is led by its Chairman, His Eminence, Eze Dick Eberechi and some of the selected monarchs that include His Royal Highness, Eze Cosmas Agwu and Eze Lawrence Agubuzu.The closed-door meeting which started about 3:30pm has the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and the Mimister of State, Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka.