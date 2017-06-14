









Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday met with elders and leaders of thought in the Northern states at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He warned youths in the North that the Federal Government will not take the threats issued to the Igbos lightly.

The parley also had in attendance the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief of Staff, Service Chiefs and other top officials of government.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a series of tweet quoted him as saying “Our country will always be a place where we can always live together in peace”

“Our defining strength is what our constitution calls a nation “under God.”

“Any attempt to cause violence. FG is determined to ensure unity of Nigeria & hate speeches where illegal ‘ll be met with full force.

“Those who make such speeches cannot themselves control what could follow, FG will act to enforce law.”

The presidency has now released a short clip of the meeting.



