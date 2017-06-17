Former senior special assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has stated that Northern leaders are solidly behind the coalition of Arewa youths that asked Igbos in the region to leave within three months.









Reno recalled that an Igbo man who named his dog Buhari last year was quickly arrested but that youths who threatened Igbos were walking free.

In a video he posted on Facebook on Friday, Reno wondered why none of those who made the “Kaduna Declaration” has been arrested more than a week after the pronouncement.

He said Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was quick to arrest journalists and others, including Audu Maikori, but had not deemed it fit to round up those fanning embers of unity in Nigeria.

He further stated that Northern Nigeria needed the Igbos even more than the Igbos needed them.

Omokri made references to some countries where similar quit notices were effected and what became of their economies.

Recall that Omokri, earlier in the week, described spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Anglo Abdulahi as a “liar from the pit of hell” for saying resources from the North was used to develop the South East and Western part of Nigeria.





Watch the video on the quit notice saga below…



