Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, has weighed in on the recent quit notice, saying the Igbo in his state and “everybody is now an indigene of Kano.”
Ganduje said: “Nobody has quit Kano; they said they are not going anywhere and we too, we told them that they were not going anywhere. So, it is an issue that we in Kano want to be an example of national integration.
“Therefore, in Kano, we are dialoguing with the people and, in fact, we have even abolished the issue of indigene versus settlers.
Everybody in Kano is an indigene of Kano but there are some indigenes of Kano with primordial claims elsewhere which is a fact.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.