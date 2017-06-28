Taking to Facebook to gush about her boyfriend who is a cultist, a Nigerian lady insisted in her rants that ladies whose boyfriend’s aren’t cultists are single.
What prompted the Facebook post on Cultism even though it received condemnation is not known, but Rosemary wrote;
‘If ur boyfriend is not a norseman, my dear u are single’
She has long deleted the post.
