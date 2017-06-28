 “If your boyfriend is not a cultist, my dear you are still single” – Nigerian lady rants | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Taking to Facebook to gush about her boyfriend who is a cultist, a Nigerian lady insisted in her rants that ladies whose boyfriend’s aren’t cultists are single.
What prompted the Facebook post on Cultism even though it received condemnation is not known, but Rosemary wrote;
‘If ur boyfriend is not a norseman, my dear u are single’
She has long deleted the post.

