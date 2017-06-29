This afternoon, Phyno went in hard on flamboyant Nigerian, Hushpuppi who called him out yesterday for wearing a fake wristwatch. Phyno in his response called Hushpuppi a 'cow' who wants to be relevant, Hushpuppi has now responded again to Phyno saying may Amadioha fall on Kcee, may Gucci fall on Phyno.
"If I say your fake watch is fake, it's like saying your mom is your mom" - Hushpuppi scolds Phyno for not accepting the 'truth'
