A young Nigerian man who doubles as a Facebook user, T-Shine Sisi Eko left his audience in shock after he posted that he will become a deadly kidnapper, killing many in the process if the federal government kills billionaire kidnapper, Evans.

In a post that is currently making waves online, T-shine wrote that what the notorious kidnapper did was not different from the way politicians and leaders have been subjecting Nigerians to over the years and as such, Evans should be freed and even given an award for his exploits.











