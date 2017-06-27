A chieftain All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, has expressed sadness at the ill-health and absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.





He said the quit notice to Igbos in the north might not have been issued as Buhari is a man against hate speeches and threats.

Umenzekwe, however, said Igbos in the north can afford to abandon their investment to safeguard their lives.

“From time, the friendship between the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe and the Sokoto Caliphate had been cordial”, he told Sun

“The former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Mohammadu Sanusi, the grandfather to the present Emir, through that understanding, had ensured that Igbo were rightly treated. So, our relationship with the north didn’t start today.

“One of the earliest hotels in the North, Universal Hotel Sokoto, was owned by late Chief Ogbunugafor from Nimo in Anambra State.

“Okonkwo Kano from Umudim Nnewi, Chief Jideofor of Alor and Chief Onyido, father of the present Igwe of Ogidi and Chief C.D. Jones Okpala of Akpo, a family friend to Alhaji Musa Gashash, the first Northern Nigerian minister of lands and many others brought about the cordial coalition between Ndigbo and north especially in Sokoto and Kano until the military took over.

“This is just to tell you that both Igbo and their northern host have lived well in the past. So for a group to now come out to say leave, is really disheartening.

“For a group, who probably do not know the history of this age long relationship, to now feel there should be an expiration date and decided to issue Igbo quit notice is truly disgusting.

“If you say Igbo should leave, it is a blessing in disguise. Igbo are capable of building their homes to be greater than what they built outside their homes.

“It is most unfortunate that these happenings are taking place when President Muhammadu Buhari is not in the country.

“The childhood relationship between President Buhari and late Owelle Chuma Bamidele Azikwe cannot be overemphasized and that is why it is important for the president to return hale and hearty to Nigeria before Igbo will start relocating from the North.

“Igbo have never been hostile to their host. The first International Hotel in Maiduguri was built by an Igbo man, the late Chief Mbonu from Nawfia. All these things notwithstanding, Igbo will leave before the date expires.

“Nigerians and the world should note that Igbo have assets totaling over N40 trillion in the North, but that will never stop us from going if push turns to shove.”