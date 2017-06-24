A 52-year-old herbalist allegedly found with human head was Friday paraded by the Lagos State Police Command.Tosenu Lussien, who was arrested at Shagamu in Ogun State for trading in human parts, told reporters that he used it to prepare charms for his clients.Lussien said he has been in the business for over five years, claimed that he picked the human skull in a forest where he worked as a guard.He said: “This is the first time I am dealing with human parts. I found the skull five years ago in a forest at Oko-Ode and I kept it for future purpose. It was fresh when I saw it.“I am an herbalist and I have been assisting people in different ways. This is the first time I will be dealing with human part. It was one of my in-laws that requested that I should help him get human head. He said he wanted to use it for business ritual and I promised to do something about it.“Immediately I brought the skull home, I called my in-law on phone to come and see it and he gave N80,000 to prepare the charm for him. He promised to come for the charm but policemen came to arrest me.“After he gave me the money, I received a call from someone that said he needed human part and I asked the person to pay N150,000. I did not know they were policemen until they came into my apartment and recovered the human skull.“I believe it was my in-law that sold me to the police. I was only trying to assist him when he came to me that his car business was not moving very well. That was why I decided to assist him with the charm that will boost his business.”Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Danladi Galandachi said the suspect usually charged N1m for fresh human part and between N200,000 to N150,000 for dried ones.