Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has denied ever committing any tax fraud in Spain. He stressed that he never hid any of his earnings from tax authorities.









The Portuguese international stated this on Tuesday through his representatives, hours after a tax fraud lawsuit was filed against him in Madrid.





“There is no tax evasion scam. There has never been any hiding nor any intention to hide anything from tax authorities,” Gestifute, the agency representing Ronaldo, said in a statement.





Spain’s prosecutor’s office in Madrid had said earlier that it had filed a lawsuit against the 32-year-old for allegedly defrauding Spanish authorities of 14.7 million euros between 2011 and 2014.





In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said Ronaldo had knowingly used a “business structure” created in 2010 to hide his income in Spain from his image rights.

It said the lawsuit was based on a report sent to the prosecutor’s office from Spain’s tax agency, AEAT.



