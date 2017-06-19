In a new interview with One Tribe Magazine, Bobrisky who is currently in the U.S insisted that he doesn't have friends.

According to the magazine, Bobrisky shared stories of his “friends” doing unfriendly things, like sleeping with his former baes and even turning their backs on him for money. What however caught people's attention were his dark knuckles which is a total contrast from pictures he shares. See more photos after the cut.















