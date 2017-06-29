Seven pro-Biafra groups, yesterday, agreed to work together under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, with the aim of achieving faster, their quest for referendum that will lead to the formation of the Republic of Biafra.The groups said they decided to work together so that they would be speaking with one voice, seeking one objective of securing the Republic of Biafra.This came as IPOB, yesterday, accused the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State of jealousy over its comments that its leader, Kanu, should stop parading himself as an Igbo Emperor, adding that APGA will cease to exist as a political party after November 18 gubernatorial election in the state. This is even as National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees BoT, Sen.Walid Jibrin, said the only answer to the agitation by the Igbo for Biafra independence is referendum and not quit notice.Rising from a closed door meeting with Kanu, attended by over 5,000 people from various groups in Afaraukwu, Kanu’s native home, to witness his appointment as the overall leader of Biafra, Comrade Uchenna Madu, who addressed journalists , said the decision was to work together and speak with one voice under a central leader, saying, however, that all the groups still exist but would be speaking with one voice as the quest for referendum hots up.“Distinguished members and great people of Biafra and supporters of divine mission of emancipation of the land of Biafra from the oppressive Nigeria State, we salute you. Today, we stand in this holy land of Biafra in unique and brotherly gathering to honour our own brother, who distinguished himself in the self-determination struggle for Biafra actualization and restoration.“Today in honour of our supreme leader, Chukwu Okike Abiama and in remembrance of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, we the people of Biafra under the representation of all the pro-Biafra groups, hereby, adopt and declare our brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as the new leader of Biafra Nation, under whose leadership, through the grace of Chukwu Okike Abiama, the people of Biafra shall rest. “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s leadership shall bring unity, peace, progress and brotherly love among the esteemed people of Biafra through the instrumentality of mutual and intimate understanding among the pro-Biafra groups.”The groups are Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB; Biafran Revolutionary Organisation, BRO; Eastern People Congress, EPC; Joint Revolutionary Council of Biafra, JRCB; Biafra Liberation Crusaders, BLC; and Salvation People of Biafra, all of whom agreed to work indiscriminately with the Kanu-led IPOB to pursue the Republic of Biafra.4Kanu's reactionIn his reaction, Nnamdi Kanu said he was humbled by the decision of the various groups and assured that he would not let them down. He said: “I am humbled by this decision of the groups.We started together and we have all ended up together because we are sincere and purposeful. I am not in the habit of letting my friends down.“Everybody will be carried along; if I am invited for any meeting, I will take some people along. Today is a great day for Biafrans all over the world.Today, we have shamed our enemies that think that we cannot come together, who think that if we get Biafra, we will kill ourselves, we have shamed them.”Answering question, Kanu said he does not believe in the restructuring of Nigeria being called by eminent Nigerians, saying that Nigerian Government would not keep any agreement reached in the restructuring exercise.According to him, it is referendum or nothing. He said Aburi agreement was reneged on by Nigerian Government and that the 2014 National Conference was dumped where it was coated by dust until the Biafra agitation became intense and it was remembered. On whether the IPOB has formerly written to the United Nations demanding referendum, Kanu said the best letter was the continuous civil disobedience, which he said serves as “handwriting on the wall for the government. They wake up to see it everyday.”