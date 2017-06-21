The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, on Tuesday denied media reports alleging that he received N100m bribe to suspend the probe of the Emir of Kano, Mallam Lamido Sanusi, over financial impropriety.Rurum debunked the allegation in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.Rurum, who was reacting to an online media report, which alleged that the Kano State House of Assembly was divided over an alleged bribe received from Alhaji Aliko Dangote to suspend the probe, described the publication as an attempt to tarnish his reputation, which he had built over the years.He said, “I wish to categorically state that the story was false, libelous and an exaggeration aimed at tarnishing my image and that of my honourable lawmakers.“I also describe such an act as a way of creating tension and chaos among the members of the 8th legislature in the state as well as ridiculing the personality of Dangote.“The story was just a fabrication and unjustifiable because there was never a time I met with Dangote to discuss such an issue, not to talk of offering a bribe to us.”Furthermore, Rurum stated that the emir’s issue was before the House Committee on Local Government and Judiciary for investigation before the House was persuaded to halt the probe.