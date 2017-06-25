The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that he did not ordain any pastor of the church who does not have humility.





In a series of tweets on Saturday, Adeboye emphasised on humility and revealed that he still irons his wife’s clothes.

The revered cleric stated that a leader must always be ready to serve.

“I still iron/press my wife’s clothes when I’m allowed to. If you are a true leader, you must always be ready to serve, even when no one can see you.

“If you find an RCCG pastor that is not humble, then it means I wasn’t the one who ordained him or her,” he wrote.