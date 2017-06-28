United States President Donald Trump interrupted a phone call with the new Irish prime minister to compliment a female journalist’s smile.He was speaking to Leo Varadkar, and as members of the Irish press were leaving he said: “We have a lot of your Irish press watching us.”He then singled out Caitriona Perry of RTE, asking where she was from before saying “she has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well”.On Twitter, Perry described it as a “bizarre moment” but appeared to laugh at the unusual moment.Varadkar became the Irish PM when he won a leadership contest earlier in the month following the resignation of Enda Kenny.During the call, Trump said: “We have so many people from Ireland in this country. I know so many of them, too. I feel I know all of them.”Trump congratulated Varadkar on his “great victory” in a conversation that got off to a slow start after he was put on hold for more than a minute.