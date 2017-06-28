United States President Donald Trump interrupted a phone call with the new Irish prime minister to compliment a female journalist’s smile.
He was speaking to Leo Varadkar, and as members of the Irish press were leaving he said: “We have a lot of your Irish press watching us.”
He then singled out Caitriona Perry of RTE, asking where she was from before saying “she has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well”.
On Twitter, Perry described it as a “bizarre moment” but appeared to laugh at the unusual moment.
Varadkar became the Irish PM when he won a leadership contest earlier in the month following the resignation of Enda Kenny.
During the call, Trump said: “We have so many people from Ireland in this country. I know so many of them, too. I feel I know all of them.”
Trump congratulated Varadkar on his “great victory” in a conversation that got off to a slow start after he was put on hold for more than a minute.
Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji— Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.