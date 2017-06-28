 I Bet She Treats You Well - Trump interrupts call with Irish PM to compliment female reporter’s ‘smile’ | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
United States President Donald Trump interrupted a phone call with the new Irish prime minister to compliment a female journalist’s smile.


He was speaking to Leo Varadkar, and as members of the Irish press were leaving he said: “We have a lot of your Irish press watching us.”

He then singled out Caitriona Perry of RTE, asking where she was from before saying “she has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well”.

On Twitter, Perry described it as a “bizarre moment” but appeared to laugh at the unusual moment.

Varadkar became the Irish PM when he won a leadership contest earlier in the month following the resignation of Enda Kenny.

During the call, Trump said: “We have so many people from Ireland in this country. I know so many of them, too. I feel I know all of them.”

Trump congratulated Varadkar on his “great victory” in a conversation that got off to a slow start after he was put on hold for more than a minute.




