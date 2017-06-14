The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday released guidelines for the proposed psychiatric examination of traffic offenders in the country.Corps Marshal Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had on Monday, said the test would begin on July 1.According to the guidelines issued by the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bizi Kazeem, it will cover life threatening traffic offences which are rampant in the country.The identified offences are use of phone while driving, route violation, traffic light violation, dangerous driving and overloading.Kazeem said offenders would have their driver’s licenses withdrawn pending confirmation of their sanity or otherwise.He explained that the violators would bear the full cost of the examination, which would be conducted at recognised public medical facilities.“The move arose from observed aggravating crashes and disobedience to road traffic laws and regulation.“This nation can no longer watch the lives and property of its citizens wasted by a few non-conformists on the highways,’’ he quoted the corps marshal as saying.