The much talked about Anambra-born kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Owuamadike, a.k.a Evans has revealed how colon cancer came to grow in his body due to the drug he concealed in his stomach.The chief criminal suspect said he had been moving drugs in his stomach from one country to another.Evans revealed that in one of his movements, the drugs digested in his stomach, which and had led to the cancer he suffers now.He told Tribune, “Yes, and I suspect it was when the drug I ingested burst in my stomach.“I was going to Holland then, but I used Guyana passport. The country is in South America. That was a long time ago.“I took it from Suriname to Holland. It was just one kilogramme. I was taking it for sale in Holland. However, I took some medications.“It was a little leakage. I suspect that was how I got colon cancer. It is still in stage one, but I have not been taking my drugs.”