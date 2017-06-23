The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has revealed that Nigerian billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, did not only fraudulently secure a Ghanaian passport, but also acquired one for the wife and two of his children.





The IGP was speaking in an interview with Ghanaian medium, Joy News, where he disclosed that Evans was issued a Ghanaian passport this year under a fake name, Asare Nelson in Accra.

The Ghanaian passport was found on Evans during when he was arrested on June 10 in his home in Lagos.

According to the news outlet, the IG revealed that Evans’ wife and two children are also in possession of Ghanaian passports.

He explained that the Nigerian passport of his wife bears the name Uchenna Precious Onwuamadike issued at the Abuja passport headquarters while her Ghanaian passport bears the name Precious Asare born sometime in July of 1985.

The children’s passports also bear the last name Asare all issued in Accra, according to Idris.

A document signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Abba Kyari and presented to the IGP revealed that Evans has moved his wife and five children to Ghana because of the nature of his business.

IGP Idris also revealed that the kidnapper’s residence in Ghana is located at the Spintex Road in Accra and that the duplex structure is where Mrs. Uchenna Precious Onwuamadike resides with their children.

He said the Nigerian police is very interested in the case because Evans kidnapped people and took ransom in United States dollars.

He said he will collaborate with the Ghana Police Service because Evans’ acts go beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Idris said, “I requested for my force in Nigeria to send me some documents to share with the IGP to show him the locations of all his property in Ghana as well as copies of his passports.

“Evans owns two big plush duplexes in Accra.”

“I hope Ghanaian police can take the fraudulent acquisition of passport up to block people like him from acquiring Ghanaian passports through dubious means,” he said.

According to the IGP, the documents available to them so far revealed that Evans’ victims are all Nigerians.



