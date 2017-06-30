United Progressives Party (UPP), Thursday accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of defrauding and trying to divide Nigeria as a nation.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke in Awka at the National Convention of the party, insisted that the ruling party had failed to make good its promises of bringing change, thereby, defrauding Nigerians who gave it votes based on that promise.





He said: “We have been politically defrauded by a political party that canvassed true federalism while it sought for the votes of Nigerians; but, in a very unscrupulous and unconscionable manner, promptly jettisoned its avowed article of faith and foisted on harmless Nigerian citizens, the worst form of nepotism, reductionism, lethargy, cluelessness and retrogression.”





Okorie, who described his party as the most credible opposition party in the country today, devoid of rancor and factionalisation in the foreseeable future, reaffirmed the party’s policy to zone its presidential slot to the South-East geopolitical zone for the 2019 general elections.





Assuring that he would guard and sustain the hard earned reputation’ of the UPP jealously,‎ Okorie said “the party would grant all federating units of the country the latitude to explore and exploit their comparative advantage for national growth and development if elected into power.”

While expressing support for the use of the Electoral Voting System, he commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Assembly for their commitment to the process.

Okorie noted that it would ensure credibility and transparency of the electoral process.