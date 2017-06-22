A 13-year-old girl, has revealed how a 47-year-old pastor, name withheld, raped and impregnated her in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.





The girl revealed that the pastor raped her when she went to his house to collect thread and needle the pastor’s sister-in-law borrowed from her.

Following complaints from the victim’s family members, the Divisional Police Officer of Rumuorlumeni, SP Kingsley Chukwueggu arrested the Pastor.

The suspect was paraded at the state command by the Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Zaki Ahmed.

Narrating how the said Pastor defiled her at the state police headquarters, the victim said, “This Pastor is our neighbor, I went to his house to collect our needle and threat his wife’s sister borrowed. When I knocked on their door, he ushered me in.

“On entering the house, he grabbed me, closed my mouth, tore my pant and raped me.

“He also threatened me that if I tell anyone, I was going to die.”

The Pastor, who confirmed the claims of the victim said he only had “canal knowledge” of her once.





Watch video here:







