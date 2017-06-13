The temporary orientation camp of the National Youths Service Corps, in Paikoro, Niger State was on Monday invaded by hoodlums who carted away Corps members’ belongings.It was learnt that the hoodlums invaded the orientation camp as early as 6am when preparations for leaving the camp were in top gear.Items stolen include fans, mattresses, beddings, bedsheets amongst others.The hoodlums pretended to be NYSC officials until some observant Corps members discovered that they were not and raised the alarm. However, many valuables had already been carted away before the alarm was raised.The NYSC Coordinator in Niger state, Mrs. Theresa Arokoyo, while speaking about the robbery said if the NYSC had a permanent orientation camp in the state, such an incident would not have occurred.Arokoyo said this incident was not the first time the camp would be vandalized, it is always the case each time the Camp closed for orientation.“This development makes the authority to spend extra money each time we resume for orientation,” Arokoyo said.