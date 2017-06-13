Cattles led by Fulani herdsmen have invaded and disrupted ongoing mid-term examinations at Nwafor Orizu College of Education Demonstration Nursery,Primary and Secondary School, Abata Nsugbe in Anambra state.









The cows were video-taped racing towards the classrooms; thereby causing palpable apprehension among staff and pupils.

The Staff of the school could be heard instructing in Igbo language, the already agitated pupils to close the classroom doors and windows. While, the man behind the camera said such cattle invasion of schools is “threat to security.”

It could be recalled that a similar drama occurred in Ohovbe Primary School, Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State where cattle chased students out of their classrooms.





Watch video: