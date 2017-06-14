Members of Agbor Gha Ihun security vigilante group in Delta State yesterday arrested a 70-year-old man identified as Sunday Nwokoro, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old primary four pupil of Agbor Model Primary School, Agbor.









Nwokoro, who is a former bus driver, was caught when he visited his rape victim’s house.

Father of the victim, Friday Egbineka, who narrated the story to reporters said: “Sunday Nwokoro lives near my house at Umudein Street, Agbor.

“My children usually visit his house to watch film, unfortunately, I did not know he was sleeping with my third child, a primary four pupil at Agbor Model Primary School, Agbor.

“Before now, my other children reported to me that their sister, keeps late nights. I did not know about this on time because I am a security man in one of the private secondary schools in Agbor.

“My job keeps me outside all the time, hence, I was not able to monitor my children’s activities effectively.

“I lost their mother late last year and my own mother recently. Mr Nwokoro came to sympathize with me over my loss when my daughter told me that he was the man sleeping with her.

“Prior to this time, my daughter was having symptoms of sickness and we had earlier treated her medically.

“Immediately, she told us how Mr Nwokoro forced her to be sleeping with him, we approached him but he denied the allegation. He later admitted after members of Agbor Gha Ihun were invited. I want justice to prevail.”

The rape victim, whose name was not mentioned because of her age, told newsmen that Nwokoro had intercourse with her, saying, “I went with my friends to watch film in his house when he dragged me into his room and promised to give me N100, anytime I sleep with him.





“While in his room he overpowered me and fingered me severally. He disvirgined me.

“I reported him to my father when he visited our house yesterday.”

Nwokoro, a native of Agbor, said he was pushed into committing the crime by the devil.



