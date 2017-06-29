 'He gives me 200k monthly for our daughter's upkeep but it's not enough' - Lady laments to Ali Baba | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
'He gives me 200k monthly for our daughter's upkeep but it's not enough' - Lady laments to Ali Baba

12:23 PM 0
There's a conversation going on right now on Ali Baba's page. The veteran comedian shared a conversation he had with a lady who is complaining that the father of her baby girl gives her 200k monthly for their child's upkeep, but its not enough and she always augments it.

 


The man decided to stop giving her the money and instead does the grocery shopping himself and she's pissed. How would you advice this lady?

