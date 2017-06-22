Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has told Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, that his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari is guilty of inciting speeches.





Omokri was speaking against the background of the meetings Osinbajo has been having with leaders of thought from the South East and the North.

He tweeted: “When @ProfOsinbajo warns that FG would deal with those giving hate speech I hope he knows his boss is guilty? 5% versus 97% on my mind.”

On Wednesday, Osinbajo warned State Governors against making speeches that could needlessly heat-up the polity and endanger national security

He gave the warning when he met with the 36 governors at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Osinbajo noted that the Constitution guarantees freedom of expressions but he said that it must be done in a decent way.