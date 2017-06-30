The United Eastern Congress Youths have stated that the recent quit notice issued to Igbos residing in the northern region by a coalition of Arewa youths has a political undertone.

The group said that for the Arewa youth leaders that tried to incite ethnic violence to still be working free in the country is enough reason that there is more to the quit notice.

The organisation also admonished Igbos and other South Easterners living in any part of the country to return back to their ancestral land, insisting that there was no guarantee that their lives and property would be protected in the event that Arewa youths eventually carry out their threat to forcefully evict the Igbos at the expiration of the ultimatum in October, 2017.

National Secretary of the Organisation, Omon Ekpenyong, stated this on Friday, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, where he noted that the statement of the northern youths was not only treasonable, but capable of igniting ethnic war in the country.