Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has admitted he feels inadequate for being unable to rescue students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla-Epe, who were kidnapped.





He stated this while speaking with journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

Ambode said something was amiss, as this was the second time such incident would happen in the school.

The Governor said he had already tabled the matter before Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and the nation’s service chiefs.

“If there is anything that makes me feel terribly inadequate, it is my inability to quickly get those schoolchildren back.

“I want to assure everybody that we are on top of it. We cannot be putting all the efforts that we are making on the pages of newspapers. That will jeopardise our efforts to recover those children.

“I cannot compromise their security just because I want to look good in the eyes of the public. But believe me, I am working 24hours a day to make sure that they come back safely.

“I want to assure Lagosians that Lagos is safe and we are doing our best. There are just about 33,000 policemen in the state as against 22 million people and that was why we decided to do this Neighbourhood Safety Corps just to complement what the police are doing.

“More importantly, we are investing in technology equipment that we can actually use to combat this crime. I believe and I am praying also that in the next few days, these children will be back safely,” Ambode said.