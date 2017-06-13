Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has taken a swipe at the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan, saying he was incompetent to rule the country.









Oshiomhole said due to incompetence, Jonathan’s administration could not deliver on most of the basic things.

In a chat with The Interview, the former governor stated that the former President admitted that he did not do much for the south-south region.

Oshiomhole said,“If you follow my commentary two, three years into his government, it was clear that even the most basic things were not properly done. Competence that was expected was not there.

“The level of fairness was not there. And even if you were to talk about the sentiment of servicing the geo-political zones, the south-south had nothing to boast of.

“Even the road to Yenagoa didn’t show that a president came from that area. I have travelled across Nigeria, so we in the south cannot say this is our dividend.

“He himself agreed that he didn’t do much for the south-south. Actually, that was not the real question. The real question was: where did he do?

“Also, I remember asking the chief of army staff the day the president wanted to postpone the election (from February 14), I said, ‘Two weeks ago, you said the Armed Forces was ready for the election. Now, you are saying Boko Haram is controlling how many local governments. You PDP took over 774 local governments, now you have ceded territories to Boko Haram.’

“So I was convinced and I arrived at a conclusion that Nigeria was in great danger if we didn’t effect a change in the political leadership. That was how we parted ways.

“I remember he, Jonathan, called me about four days to the election over an advert I did. In the advert, I showed the pictures of the immigration recruitment they purported to have done in a stadium.

“That was the height of incompetence – that the federal government would defraud the unemployed people, ask them to pay some fees to attract a federal job.”

