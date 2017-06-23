Prophet Talent Madungwe, a Zimbabwean man of God, has shocked his compatriots with the claim that he is God's special adviser and meets with the almighty on a regular basis to make decisions on how the world should be governed.



I cannot reveal the names I came fourth because I performed better than the others. Performance is judged monthly. In April, I saw God and he ordained me to be his advisor; He told me when the world will come to an end.

God told me that if all people repent, the world will come to an end in 300 years but if not, then it will be 100 years. I will have a meeting with Him and tell him if people are repenting because he has put me in charge of advising Him on matters concerning the world. This will be in five years.”



Madungwe who claims to have had meetings with God over 20 times this year alone, also described Heaven look like, adding that the earth is the photocopy of heaven with the only difference being that heaven is built with gold