Saif al Islam, Colonel Gaddafi’s son, has been released from prison by rebels in western Libya, in the spirit of Ramadan.









He was freed at the weekend after being held by an armed group controlling the town of Zintan since November 2011.

The Abu Bakr al-Sadiq Brigade said Saif al Islam was released on “the 14th day of the month of Ramadan” under an amnesty agreed by the parliament based in the east.





Sky News reports that the late dictator’s son is now with his relatives in the city of Al-Bayda, and will make a speech to the nation later.

Saif, is the most high profile of Gaddafi’s eight children, and was sentenced to death by a court in Tripoli two years ago.

He, however, remains on the wanted list of the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

Colonel Gaddafi was captured and killed in October 2011 after he was found hiding near the city of Sirte.