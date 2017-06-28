“The #hallelujahchallenge was actually a noble idea that I enjoyed,’ Freeze started, ‘Until it became a celebrity screenshot challenge and an unverified testimony challenge, where God leaves his lofty throne in the heavens, to help Nigerians look for their passports, repair their fridges, and sign their budget.



“I also have a problem with the convener of the challenge laying claim to every good thing that happened while the challenge was on, while ignoring the pastor’s wife who committed suicide and the popular church that had a fire incident during the period the challenge was running”.

Popular gospel artiste and the pioneer of the hottest praise and worship online session at the moment – Hallelujah Challenge, Nathaniel Bassey yesterday took a further step by releasing a song to accompany the daily 12am-1am social media praise session.The title of this one is “Olowogbogboro” and if you are familiar with the whole Instagram session, it won’t sound strange to you.Nathaniel Bassey's decision to release the new song however faced huge criticisms from popular OAP Freeze, who questioned the intentions of the gospel artiste, and accused him of using the #Olowogbogboro sessions of several days as a means to sell his new song.Freeze also faulted the gospeal singer for laying claim to all the miracles and good things that happened during the tenure of the praise sessions, while the bad things were overlooked.Here’s what he wrote in another post:Funke Akindele however came in defence of the gospel artiste saying, more positives must be taken from the sessions, instead of negatives, also saying the gospel singer was inspired to release a new song, following several days of the mid-night praise sessions on social media.checks revealed that an average of 50,000 users follow the 1 hour #Olowogbogboro midnight praise sessions on Instagram everyday.