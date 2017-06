Global business magazine, Forbes, has released the list of 100 highest-paid celebrities across the world in 2017.









Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the top earner on the list.

According to the magazine, Combs earned $130 million from June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017 through his “Bad Boy Family” Reunion Tour, a stake in Ciroc vodka and the $70 million sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line.

On number two spot is Beyoncé, with $105million in earnings.





‘I’ve never met anyone that works harder than me in my industry,’ Beyoncé had told the magazine in 1999. She is currently on break from touring as she gets ready to have twins.

Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling brought in $95 million, while rapper Drake and Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five.

Last year’s top earner, Taylor Swift, dropped to No. 49. The singer brought in $44million, down from $170million – but she hasn’t put out an album or toured since 2015.

All 100 celebrities on the list made a combined $5.15billion, but that doesn’t account for the fees they pay agents, managers or lawyers.





See full list below…





1. Sean Combs $130million

2. Beyoncé $105million

3. J.K. Rowling $95million

4. Drake $94million

5. Cristiano Ronaldo $93million

6. The Weeknd $92million

7. Howard Stern $90million

8. Coldplay $88million

9. James Patterson $87million

10. LeBron James $86million

11. Guns N’ Roses $84million

11. Rush Limbaugh $84million

13. Justin Bieber $83.5million

14. Lionel Messi $80million

15. Dr. Phil McGraw $79million

16. Ellen DeGeneres $77million

17. Bruce Springsteen $75million

18. Adele $69million

18. Jerry Seinfeld $69million

20. Mark Wahlberg $68million

21. Metallica $66.5million

22. Dwayne Johnson $65million

23. Roger Federer $64million

24. David Copperfield $61.5million

25. Kevin Durant $60.6million

26. Garth Brooks $60million

26. Elton John $60million

26. Gordon Ramsay $60million

29. Ryan Seacrest $58million

30. Chris Rock $57million

31. Vin Diesel $54.5million

32. Paul McCartney $54million

32. Red Hot Chili Peppers $54million

34. Louis C.K. $52million

35. Jimmy Buffett $50.5million

35. Adam Sandler $50.5million

37. Andrew Luck $50million

37. Rory McIlroy $50million

39. Jackie Chan $49million

40. Calvin Harris $48.5million

41. Robert Downey Jr. $48million

42, Stephen Curry $47.3million

43. Dave Chappelle $47million

43. Judy Sheindlin $47million

45. James Harden $46.6million

46. Lewis Hamilton $46million

47. Kim Kardashian West $45.5million

48. Drew Brees $45.3million

49. Taylor Swift $44million

50. Simon Cowell $43.5million

50. Phil Mickelson $43.5million

52. Tom Cruise $43million

53. Kenny Chesney $42.5million

53. Steve Harvey $42.5million

55. Luke Bryan $42million

55. Celine Dion $42million

55. Jay-Z $42million

58. Sofia Vergara $41.5million

59. Kylie Jenner $41million

60. Bruno Mars $39million

60. Tiesto $39million

62. Russell Westbrook $38.6million

63. Sebastian Vettel $38.5million

64. Damian Lillard $38.4million

65. Shah Rukh Khan $38million

65. Jennifer Lopez $38million

65. The Chainsmokers $38million

68. Novak Djokovic $37.6million

69. Amy Schumer $37.5million

70. Tiger Woods $37.1million

71. Salman Khan $37million

71. Neymar $37million

71. Bill O’Reilly $37million

71. Dolly Parton $37million

71. Ed Sheeran $37million

76. Dwayne Wade $36.2million

77. Fernando Alonso $36million

77. Sean Hannity $36million

77. Rihanna $36million

80. Bon Jovi $35.5million

80. Akshay Kumar $35.5million

82. Billy Joel $35million

83. Dr. Dre $34.5million

83. Florida Georgia Line $34.5million

83. Toby Keith $34.5million

83. Jordan Spieth $34.5million

87. Derrick Rose $34.3million

88. Usain Bolt $34.2million

89. Gareth Bale $34million

89. Conor McGregor $34million

89. Britney Spears $34million

92. Kei Nishikori $33.9million

93. Fletcher Cox $33.4million

94. Clayton Kershaw $33.3million

95. Chance The Rapper $33million

95. Katy Perry $33million

97. Carmelo Anthony $32.6million

98. Jason Aldean $32.5million

98. Kevin Hary $32.5million

100. Zlatan Ibrahimovic $32million