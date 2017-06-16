The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday announced the blacklisting of 72 of the 600 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres used for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.









JAMB’s registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, said the blacklisting of some of the centres was due to their alleged involvement in extortion and “organised examination malpractice” during the UTME.





A few others are technically deficient, the examination body said.





Mr. Oloyede said the decision was taken at the end of an enlarged meeting with external examiners and other stakeholders in the conduct of the examination.





On Thursday, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) commended JAMB for the action.

The President of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the owners of the blacklisted centres should also be prosecuted.





The ASUU boss said the development was a step in the right direction, describing it as “ the way to go.’’

“What JAMB has done in that respect is a welcome development and a good decision,” Mr. Ogunyemi said. “I will not expect it to stop at just blacklisting of such centres.

“The leadership of the board should go a step forward by prosecuting owners of the affected centre in order to serve as a deterrent to others. This measure will further ensure that the integrity of the examination cannot be undermined.”

He added that JAMB should also strive to do thorough checks on centres and their owners before engaging them for the conduct of the UTME to avoid a reoccurrence.





A review of the list shows that while 38 of them were outrightly delisted for misconducts and gross technical deficiencies, 24 of them were suspended for one year for technical deficiencies.





Further analysis shows that 13 centres were blacklisted in Abia State, 10 in Rivers, nine in Anambra, six in Akwa Ibom, six in Delta, and six in Imo.





Other affected states have between one and three centres blacklisted.





LIST OF CBT CENTRES SANCTIONED BY JAMB AFTER 2017 UTME





S/N CENTRE NAME CENTRE CODE STATUS ABIA STATE 1 Temple Gate Polytechnic, Aba 001 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 2 Giant Immaculate School, ICT Centre, Aba 002 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 3 JP Flinct International School, Aba 007 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 4 Mchief Communications Limited, ICT Centre, Aba 010 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 5 Golden Foundation International, Aba 011 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 6 Unique Unibright International School, Aba 013 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 7 Citizen International College, ICT Centre, Aba 014 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 8 Akasi Computer Institute and Information Services, Aba 015 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 9 Ascension Computer Center, Ascension Seminary School,Umuebulungwa, Ukwa-West 021 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 10 Academic Insight Model School 022 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 11 Adventist Secondary Technical College, Owerintta 024 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 12 Benjyn International Academy, Amoji Ukwu, Obingwa

025 Delisted for Gross Technical deficiencies 13 Pius Comprehensive Secondary School, Umuigwe-Amakama, Umuahia South L.G.A., Abia State

029 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency AKWA IBOM STATE 14 College of Education, Afaha Nsit 045 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 15 Agnos Consult 12 Barracks Road, Eket Divisional Library Eket. 046 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies 16 Rolins King Technology and Management Institute, Ikot-Ekpene, No. 15, Library Avenue, Ikot-Ekpene 049 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 17 Jimiel Computer and Management Institute, Ikot Ekpene 051 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 18 Gestric Infortech & Management Institute, No. 2 Umo Obotroad, Ikot Ekpene 052 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 19 Gateway S. Academy, Ikot Akpa, Ukanafun 054 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies ANAMBRA STATE 20 SEIA ICT Nigeria (Christ the King College) 059 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 21 Versity Comprehensive Sec. School, 119/120A Obodoukwu Rd., Okpoko 061 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies 22 St. Rita Innovative Institute, Housing Estate Fegge, Onitsha 063 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 23 Eastern Academy, Upper Iweka, Onitsha 064 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 24 Deacons Digital Solution Ltd, Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha 066 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 25 Planet Technologies Limited 068 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies 26 Newage Computer Services Ltd., Otolo, Nnewi 069 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies 27 Kings Computer College, Along St. Silas Cathedral Church, Mbarakpaka, Ihiala 071 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 28 Community Education Resource Centre, Adjacent To Community School, Okpuno 075 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies BAUCHI STATE 29 Oxford Science Academy, Bauchi 096 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 30 Presentation Brothers Secondary School, Bauchi 098 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies BAYELSA STATE 31 Mater Dei CBT and ICT Centre, Imiringi 103 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 32 Fipere Logistics Global Network Limited, Yenagoa 107 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency BENUE STATE 33 Gboko College of Education, Gboko 112 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies 34 Universal CyberNet Limited, Otukpo 119 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 35 Global ICT Connect Limited, Makurdi 628 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency CROSS RIVER STATE 36 Unibright Computer Centre 136 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies DELTA STATE 37 ICON Training and Consultancy, Umunede 143 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 38 Classical International School, Warri 149 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies 39 Prime Vocational Institute, Kwale 153 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 40 James Welch Grammar Schools, Emevor 154 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 41 Glomaikom CBT Cooperative Youth Resources Centre, Sapele 156 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 42 Obule Integrated School, Sapele 157 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency EDO STATE 43 Success Comprehensive College, 8, Ekhei Girls School Road, Auchi 182 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency ENUGU STATE 44 Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu 200 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 45 St. Augustine Computer, Ndiumo, Uwani-Akpugo Centre 2 213 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 46 St. Augustine Computer, Ndiumo, Uwani-Akpugo Centre 1 214 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY 47 Federal Science and Technical College, Electronic Library and ICT/CBT Centre, Orozo 224 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 48 Victory International Institute of Technology and Education, Kwali 233 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies GOMBE STATE 49 Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School, Bajoga 242 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 50 Government Science Secondary School, Billiri 247 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency IMO STATE 51 Prestige World Computer Institute, Urualla 260 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 52 School of Health Technology, Okporo, Orlu 261 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies 53 Benchmark Education Centre, Orlu 263 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 54 St. Joseph Catholic Church School, Nempi 264 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 55 Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo 281 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 56 Integrated Business School, Akabo, High School, Akabo 635 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency KADUNA STATE 57 A247 Modern CBT Centre (NOUN Kaduna Study Centre), Kaduna 636 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies KOGI STATE 58 Getrid International Resources Limited, Government Secondary School, Lokoja 364 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency LAGOS STATE 59 Winsford Comprehensive College, Igbogbo/Ikorodu 407 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies 60 Richytorch Computer Inst.& Training Center, Beside Mobil Okoko, Ojo 434 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies NIGER STATE 61 Jummai Aliyu Babangida Development Centre (JABDC), Stadium Road, Minna 471 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies OGUN STATE 62 Dof CBT Centre, Opposite Rock City Radio, Goshen Estate, Asero, Abeokuta, Ogun State 501 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies RIVERS STATE 63 Emarid College (Igwuruta Campus: KM 24 Eneka/Igwuruta Road, Igwuruta 578 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies 64 Fast Five Computers, Palace Road, Oyigbo 581 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 65 Immaculate High School, ICT Centre, Obeama, Oyigbo 582 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies 66 Edtrix Frontier Technology. Plot 16 Amoagwu Street by Dust Bin Umuogodo Igbo-Etche 584 Delisted for gross technical deficiencies 67 Blessed child international school, No.13 St. Stephen Street, off location Road, Etuche-Oyigbo 585 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 68 A-PAGE Success Educational Centre, model Primary School 587 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 69 Destiny ICT Centre ,116 Ada George Road opp, Carpenter 590 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 70 Tessy International Schools, Chukwu Agholu Avenue, Rumuagholu Road, Port Harcourt 593 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency 71 GreenField CBT Centre, Railway Compound Port Harcourt 594 Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies 72 Redemption Montessori International School, No 3 Foundation Avenue, Port Harcourt 660 Suspended for one year for technical deficiency



LIST OF CENTRES SANCTIONED — (SUMMARY TABLE)



