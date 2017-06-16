The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday announced the blacklisting of 72 of the 600 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres used for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.
JAMB’s registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, said the blacklisting of some of the centres was due to their alleged involvement in extortion and “organised examination malpractice” during the UTME.
A few others are technically deficient, the examination body said.
Mr. Oloyede said the decision was taken at the end of an enlarged meeting with external examiners and other stakeholders in the conduct of the examination.
On Thursday, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) commended JAMB for the action.
The President of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the owners of the blacklisted centres should also be prosecuted.
The ASUU boss said the development was a step in the right direction, describing it as “ the way to go.’’
“What JAMB has done in that respect is a welcome development and a good decision,” Mr. Ogunyemi said. “I will not expect it to stop at just blacklisting of such centres.
“The leadership of the board should go a step forward by prosecuting owners of the affected centre in order to serve as a deterrent to others. This measure will further ensure that the integrity of the examination cannot be undermined.”
He added that JAMB should also strive to do thorough checks on centres and their owners before engaging them for the conduct of the UTME to avoid a reoccurrence.
A review of the list shows that while 38 of them were outrightly delisted for misconducts and gross technical deficiencies, 24 of them were suspended for one year for technical deficiencies.
Further analysis shows that 13 centres were blacklisted in Abia State, 10 in Rivers, nine in Anambra, six in Akwa Ibom, six in Delta, and six in Imo.
Other affected states have between one and three centres blacklisted.
LIST OF CBT CENTRES SANCTIONED BY JAMB AFTER 2017 UTME
|
S/N
|
CENTRE NAME
|
CENTRE CODE
|
STATUS
|
ABIA STATE
|
1
|
Temple Gate Polytechnic, Aba
|
001
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
2
|
Giant Immaculate School, ICT Centre, Aba
|
002
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
3
|
JP Flinct International School, Aba
|
007
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
4
|
Mchief Communications Limited, ICT Centre, Aba
|
010
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
5
|
Golden Foundation International, Aba
|
011
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
6
|
Unique Unibright International School, Aba
|
013
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
7
|
Citizen International College, ICT Centre, Aba
|
014
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
8
|
Akasi Computer Institute and Information Services, Aba
|
015
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
9
|
Ascension Computer Center, Ascension Seminary School,Umuebulungwa, Ukwa-West
|
021
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
10
|
Academic Insight Model School
|
022
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
11
|
Adventist Secondary Technical College, Owerintta
|
024
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
12
|
Benjyn International Academy, Amoji Ukwu, Obingwa
|
025
|
Delisted for Gross Technical deficiencies
|
13
|
Pius Comprehensive Secondary School, Umuigwe-Amakama, Umuahia South L.G.A., Abia State
|
029
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
AKWA IBOM STATE
|
14
|
College of Education, Afaha Nsit
|
045
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
15
|
Agnos Consult 12 Barracks Road, Eket Divisional Library Eket.
|
046
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
16
|
Rolins King Technology and Management Institute, Ikot-Ekpene, No. 15, Library Avenue, Ikot-Ekpene
|
049
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
17
|
Jimiel Computer and Management Institute, Ikot Ekpene
|
051
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
18
|
Gestric Infortech & Management Institute, No. 2 Umo Obotroad, Ikot Ekpene
|
052
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
19
|
Gateway S. Academy, Ikot Akpa, Ukanafun
|
054
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
ANAMBRA STATE
|
20
|
SEIA ICT Nigeria (Christ the King College)
|
059
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
21
|
Versity Comprehensive Sec. School, 119/120A Obodoukwu Rd., Okpoko
|
061
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
22
|
St. Rita Innovative Institute, Housing Estate Fegge, Onitsha
|
063
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
23
|
Eastern Academy, Upper Iweka, Onitsha
|
064
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
24
|
Deacons Digital Solution Ltd, Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha
|
066
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
25
|
Planet Technologies Limited
|
068
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
26
|
Newage Computer Services Ltd., Otolo, Nnewi
|
069
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
27
|
Kings Computer College, Along St. Silas Cathedral Church, Mbarakpaka, Ihiala
|
071
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
28
|
Community Education Resource Centre, Adjacent To Community School, Okpuno
|
075
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
BAUCHI STATE
|
29
|
Oxford Science Academy, Bauchi
|
096
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
30
|
Presentation Brothers Secondary School, Bauchi
|
098
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
BAYELSA STATE
|
31
|
Mater Dei CBT and ICT Centre, Imiringi
|
103
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
32
|
Fipere Logistics Global Network Limited, Yenagoa
|
107
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
BENUE STATE
|
33
|
Gboko College of Education, Gboko
|
112
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
34
|
Universal CyberNet Limited, Otukpo
|
119
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
35
|
Global ICT Connect Limited, Makurdi
|
628
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
CROSS RIVER STATE
|
36
|
Unibright Computer Centre
|
136
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
DELTA STATE
|
37
|
ICON Training and Consultancy, Umunede
|
143
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
38
|
Classical International School, Warri
|
149
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
39
|
Prime Vocational Institute, Kwale
|
153
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
40
|
James Welch Grammar Schools, Emevor
|
154
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
41
|
Glomaikom CBT Cooperative Youth Resources Centre, Sapele
|
156
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
42
|
Obule Integrated School, Sapele
|
157
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
EDO STATE
|
43
|
Success Comprehensive College, 8, Ekhei Girls School Road, Auchi
|
182
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
ENUGU STATE
|
44
|
Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu
|
200
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
45
|
St. Augustine Computer, Ndiumo, Uwani-Akpugo Centre 2
|
213
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
46
|
St. Augustine Computer, Ndiumo, Uwani-Akpugo Centre 1
|
214
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY
|
47
|
Federal Science and Technical College, Electronic Library and ICT/CBT Centre, Orozo
|
224
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
48
|
Victory International Institute of Technology and Education, Kwali
|
233
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
GOMBE STATE
|
49
|
Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School, Bajoga
|
242
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
50
|
Government Science Secondary School, Billiri
|
247
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
IMO STATE
|
51
|
Prestige World Computer Institute, Urualla
|
260
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
52
|
School of Health Technology, Okporo, Orlu
|
261
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
53
|
Benchmark Education Centre, Orlu
|
263
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
54
|
St. Joseph Catholic Church School, Nempi
|
264
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
55
|
Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo
|
281
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
56
|
Integrated Business School, Akabo, High School, Akabo
|
635
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
KADUNA STATE
|
57
|
A247 Modern CBT Centre (NOUN Kaduna Study Centre), Kaduna
|
636
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
KOGI STATE
|
58
|
Getrid International Resources Limited, Government Secondary School, Lokoja
|
364
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
LAGOS STATE
|
59
|
Winsford Comprehensive College, Igbogbo/Ikorodu
|
407
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
60
|
Richytorch Computer Inst.& Training Center, Beside Mobil Okoko, Ojo
|
434
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
NIGER STATE
|
61
|
Jummai Aliyu Babangida Development Centre (JABDC), Stadium Road, Minna
|
471
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
OGUN STATE
|
62
|
Dof CBT Centre, Opposite Rock City Radio, Goshen Estate, Asero, Abeokuta, Ogun State
|
501
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
RIVERS STATE
|
63
|
Emarid College (Igwuruta Campus: KM 24 Eneka/Igwuruta Road, Igwuruta
|
578
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
64
|
Fast Five Computers, Palace Road, Oyigbo
|
581
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
65
|
Immaculate High School, ICT Centre, Obeama, Oyigbo
|
582
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
66
|
Edtrix Frontier Technology. Plot 16 Amoagwu Street by Dust Bin Umuogodo Igbo-Etche
|
584
|
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
|
67
|
Blessed child international school, No.13 St. Stephen Street, off location Road, Etuche-Oyigbo
|
585
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
68
|
A-PAGE Success Educational Centre, model Primary School
|
587
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
69
|
Destiny ICT Centre ,116 Ada George Road opp, Carpenter
|
590
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
70
|
Tessy International Schools, Chukwu Agholu Avenue, Rumuagholu Road, Port Harcourt
|
593
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
|
71
|
GreenField CBT Centre, Railway Compound
Port Harcourt
|
594
|
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
|
72
|
Redemption Montessori International School, No 3 Foundation Avenue, Port Harcourt
|
660
|
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
LIST OF CENTRES SANCTIONED — (SUMMARY TABLE)
|
S/N
|
STATE
|
NUMBER OF CENTRES SANCTIONED
|
1
|
Abia
|
13
|
2
|
Akwa Ibom
|
6
|
3
|
Anambra
|
9
|
4
|
Bauchi
|
2
|
5
|
Bayelsa
|
2
|
6
|
Benue
|
3
|
7
|
Cross River
|
1
|
8
|
Delta
|
6
|
9
|
Edo
|
1
|
10
|
Enugu
|
3
|
11
|
Gombe
|
2
|
12
|
FCT
|
2
|
13
|
Imo
|
6
|
14
|
Kaduna
|
1
|
15
|
Kogi
|
1
|
16
|
Lagos
|
2
|
17
|
Niger
|
1
|
18
|
Ogun
|
1
|
19
|
Rivers
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
72
