The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday announced the blacklisting of 72 of the 600 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres used for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.

A cross-section of candidates writing the 2017 JAMB and UTME computer based examination at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Pro-metrics Centre, in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Saturday (13/5/17). 02637/13/5/2017/Idowu Gabriel/HB/NAN


JAMB’s registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, said the blacklisting of some of the centres was due to their alleged involvement in extortion and “organised examination malpractice” during the UTME.

A few others are technically deficient, the examination body said.

Mr. Oloyede said the decision was taken at the end of an enlarged meeting with external examiners and other stakeholders in the conduct of the examination.

On Thursday, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) commended JAMB for the action.
The President of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the owners of the blacklisted centres should also be prosecuted.

The ASUU boss said the development was a step in the right direction, describing it as “ the way to go.’’
“What JAMB has done in that respect is a welcome development and a good decision,” Mr. Ogunyemi said. “I will not expect it to stop at just blacklisting of such centres.
“The leadership of the board should go a step forward by prosecuting owners of the affected centre in order to serve as a deterrent to others. This measure will further ensure that the integrity of the examination cannot be undermined.”
He added that JAMB should also strive to do thorough checks on centres and their owners before engaging them for the conduct of the UTME to avoid a reoccurrence.

A review of the list shows that while 38 of them were outrightly delisted for misconducts and gross technical deficiencies, 24 of them were suspended for one year for technical deficiencies.

Further analysis shows that 13 centres were blacklisted in Abia State, 10 in Rivers, nine in Anambra, six in Akwa Ibom, six in Delta, and six in Imo.

Other affected states have between one and three centres blacklisted.

LIST OF CBT CENTRES SANCTIONED BY JAMB AFTER 2017 UTME

S/N
CENTRE NAME
CENTRE CODE
STATUS
ABIA STATE
1
Temple Gate Polytechnic, Aba
001
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
2
Giant Immaculate School, ICT Centre, Aba
002
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
3
JP Flinct International School, Aba
007
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
4
Mchief Communications Limited, ICT Centre, Aba
010
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
5
Golden Foundation International, Aba
011
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
6
Unique Unibright International School, Aba
013
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
7
Citizen International College, ICT Centre, Aba
014
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
8
Akasi Computer Institute and Information Services, Aba
015
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
9
Ascension Computer Center, Ascension Seminary School,Umuebulungwa, Ukwa-West
021
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
10
Academic Insight Model School
022
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
11
Adventist Secondary Technical College, Owerintta
024
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
12
Benjyn International Academy, Amoji Ukwu, Obingwa
025
Delisted for Gross Technical deficiencies
13
Pius Comprehensive Secondary School, Umuigwe-Amakama, Umuahia South L.G.A., Abia State
029
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
AKWA IBOM STATE
14
College of Education, Afaha Nsit
045
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
15
Agnos Consult 12 Barracks Road, Eket Divisional Library Eket.
046
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
16
Rolins King Technology and Management Institute, Ikot-Ekpene, No. 15, Library Avenue, Ikot-Ekpene
049
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
17
Jimiel Computer and Management Institute, Ikot Ekpene
051
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
18
Gestric Infortech & Management Institute, No. 2 Umo Obotroad, Ikot Ekpene
052
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
19
Gateway S. Academy, Ikot Akpa, Ukanafun
054
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
ANAMBRA STATE
20
SEIA ICT Nigeria (Christ the King College)
059
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
21
Versity Comprehensive Sec. School, 119/120A Obodoukwu Rd., Okpoko
061
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
22
St. Rita Innovative Institute, Housing Estate Fegge, Onitsha
063
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
23
Eastern Academy, Upper Iweka, Onitsha
064
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
24
Deacons Digital Solution Ltd, Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha
066
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
25
Planet Technologies Limited
068
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
26
Newage Computer Services Ltd.,  Otolo, Nnewi
069
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
27
Kings Computer College, Along St. Silas Cathedral Church, Mbarakpaka, Ihiala
071
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
28
Community Education Resource Centre, Adjacent To Community School, Okpuno
075
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
BAUCHI STATE
29
Oxford Science Academy, Bauchi
096
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
30
Presentation Brothers Secondary School, Bauchi
098
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
BAYELSA STATE
31
Mater Dei CBT and ICT Centre, Imiringi
103
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
32
Fipere Logistics Global Network Limited, Yenagoa
107
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
BENUE STATE
33
Gboko College of Education, Gboko
112
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
34
Universal CyberNet Limited, Otukpo
119
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
35
Global ICT Connect Limited, Makurdi
628
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
CROSS RIVER STATE
36
Unibright Computer Centre
136
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
DELTA STATE
37
ICON Training and Consultancy, Umunede
143
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
38
Classical International School, Warri
149
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
39
Prime Vocational Institute, Kwale
153
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
40
James Welch Grammar Schools, Emevor
154
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
41
Glomaikom CBT Cooperative Youth Resources Centre, Sapele
156
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
42
Obule Integrated School, Sapele
157
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
EDO STATE
43
Success Comprehensive College, 8, Ekhei Girls School Road, Auchi
182
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
ENUGU STATE
44
Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu
200
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
45
St. Augustine Computer, Ndiumo, Uwani-Akpugo Centre 2
213
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
46
St. Augustine Computer, Ndiumo, Uwani-Akpugo Centre 1
214
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY
47
Federal Science and Technical College, Electronic Library and ICT/CBT Centre, Orozo
224
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
48
Victory International Institute of Technology and Education, Kwali
233
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
GOMBE STATE
49
Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School, Bajoga
242
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
50
Government Science Secondary School, Billiri
247
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
IMO STATE
51
Prestige World Computer Institute, Urualla
260
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
52
School of Health Technology, Okporo, Orlu
261
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
53
Benchmark Education Centre, Orlu
263
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
54
St. Joseph Catholic Church School, Nempi
264
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
55
Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo
281
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
56
Integrated Business School, Akabo, High School, Akabo
635
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
KADUNA STATE
57
A247 Modern CBT Centre (NOUN Kaduna Study Centre), Kaduna
636
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
KOGI STATE
58
Getrid International Resources Limited, Government Secondary School, Lokoja
364
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
LAGOS STATE
59
Winsford Comprehensive College, Igbogbo/Ikorodu
407
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
60
Richytorch Computer Inst.& Training Center, Beside Mobil Okoko, Ojo
434
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
NIGER STATE
61
Jummai Aliyu Babangida Development Centre (JABDC), Stadium Road, Minna
471
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
OGUN STATE
62
Dof CBT Centre, Opposite Rock City Radio, Goshen Estate, Asero, Abeokuta, Ogun State
501
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
RIVERS STATE
63
Emarid College (Igwuruta Campus: KM 24 Eneka/Igwuruta Road, Igwuruta
578
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
64
Fast Five Computers, Palace Road, Oyigbo
581
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
65
Immaculate High School, ICT Centre, Obeama, Oyigbo
582
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
66
Edtrix Frontier Technology. Plot 16 Amoagwu Street by Dust Bin Umuogodo Igbo-Etche
584
Delisted for gross technical deficiencies
67
Blessed child international school, No.13 St. Stephen Street, off location Road, Etuche-Oyigbo
585
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
68
A-PAGE Success Educational Centre, model Primary School
587
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
69
Destiny ICT Centre ,116 Ada George Road opp, Carpenter
590
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
70
Tessy International Schools, Chukwu Agholu Avenue, Rumuagholu Road, Port Harcourt
593
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency
71
GreenField CBT Centre, Railway Compound
Port Harcourt
594
Delisted for misconduct and gross technical deficiencies
72
Redemption Montessori International School, No 3 Foundation Avenue, Port Harcourt
660
Suspended for one year for technical deficiency

LIST OF CENTRES SANCTIONED — (SUMMARY TABLE)


S/N
STATE
NUMBER OF CENTRES SANCTIONED
1
Abia
13
2
Akwa Ibom
6
 3
Anambra
9
4
Bauchi
2
5
Bayelsa
2
6
Benue
3
7
Cross River
1
8
Delta
6
9
Edo
1
10
Enugu
3
11
Gombe
2
12
FCT
2
13
Imo
6
14
Kaduna
1
15
Kogi
1
16
Lagos
2
17
Niger
1
18
Ogun
1
19
Rivers
10
TOTAL
72

