According to TIME, those that make the list are graded by "their global impact on social media and their overall ability to drive news."
The list isn't ranked in order and contains a blend of A-list celebrities, social media stars and a few viral trends.
Also making an entry this year is none other than the President of the United States of America. Donald Trump's presence on Twitter is the reason for his inclusion as, according to TIME: "The itchy Twitter finger that propelled him to the White House now appears to be hurting his presidency."
And finally, Britain's own J.K. Rowling has made the list - which seems fitting as we're all celebrating the 20th anniversary of her first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone .
Here's the full list of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet 2017:
1.Chrissy Teigen
2.Matt Drudge
3. J.K Rowling
4. Cater Wilkerson
5. Yao Chen
6. Brian Reed
7. BTS
8. Alexei Navalny
9. Donald Trump
10. Matt Furie
11. Steven Puritt
12. Bana Alabed
13. Gigi Gorgeous
14. Jonathan Sun
15. Katy Perry
16. Kim Kardashian
17. Joanne the scammer
18. Founders of the Indivisible Guide
19. Rihanna
20. Chance the Rapper
21. Ariel Martin
22. Cassey Ho
23. Huda Kattan
24. Mark Fischbach
25. Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.