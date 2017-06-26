According to TIME, those that make the list are graded by "their global impact on social media and their overall ability to drive news."

The list isn't ranked in order and contains a blend of A-list celebrities, social media stars and a few viral trends.

Also making an entry this year is none other than the President of the United States of America. Donald Trump's presence on Twitter is the reason for his inclusion as, according to TIME: "The itchy Twitter finger that propelled him to the White House now appears to be hurting his presidency."





And finally, Britain's own J.K. Rowling has made the list - which seems fitting as we're all celebrating the 20th anniversary of her first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone .





Here's the full list of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet 2017:





1.Chrissy Teigen





2.Matt Drudge





3. J.K Rowling





4. Cater Wilkerson





5. Yao Chen





6. Brian Reed





7. BTS





8. Alexei Navalny





9. Donald Trump





10. Matt Furie





11. Steven Puritt





12. Bana Alabed





13. Gigi Gorgeous





14. Jonathan Sun





15. Katy Perry





16. Kim Kardashian





17. Joanne the scammer





18. Founders of the Indivisible Guide





19. Rihanna





20. Chance the Rapper





21. Ariel Martin





22. Cassey Ho





23. Huda Kattan





24. Mark Fischbach





25. Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin