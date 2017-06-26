 FULL LIST: The 25 Most Influential People On The Internet 2017 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
According to TIME, those that make the list are graded by "their global impact on social media and their overall ability to drive news."

The list isn't ranked in order and contains a blend of A-list celebrities, social media stars and a few viral trends.
Also making an entry this year is none other than the President of the United States of America. Donald Trump's presence on Twitter is the reason for his inclusion as, according to TIME: "The itchy Twitter finger that propelled him to the White House now appears to be hurting his presidency."

And finally, Britain's own J.K. Rowling has made the list - which seems fitting as we're all celebrating the 20th anniversary of her first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone .

Here's the full list of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet 2017:

1.Chrissy Teigen

2.Matt Drudge

3. J.K Rowling

4. Cater Wilkerson

5. Yao Chen

6. Brian Reed

7. BTS

8. Alexei Navalny

9. Donald Trump

10. Matt Furie

11. Steven Puritt

12. Bana Alabed

13. Gigi Gorgeous

14. Jonathan Sun

15. Katy Perry

16. Kim Kardashian

17. Joanne the scammer

18. Founders of the Indivisible Guide 

19. Rihanna

20. Chance the Rapper

21. Ariel Martin

22. Cassey Ho

23. Huda Kattan

24. Mark Fischbach 


25. Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin

