Frank de Boer has been appointed Crystal Palace manager on a three-year contract.The Dutchman replaces Sam Allardyce in the job and is the club's first full-time foreign boss, although Attilio Lombardo had a brief spell in caretaker charge in 1998.De Boer has been out of work since an 85-day spell in charge of Inter Milan ended at the start of November last year.The 47-year-old was previously boss at Ajax, where he won four straight Dutch league titles between 2011 and 2014."I am thrilled to be appointed as manager of Crystal Palace Football Club," de Boer said in a statement. "It is a great honour to take charge of such an historic club, a club that is known around the world for its hugely proud and passionate fan base."This role is a hugely exciting opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get started in the Premier League with the players and staff here in south London."Speaking alongside chairman Steve Parish at a press conference, de Boer added: "The club can still grow further and further, because every year English clubs spend a lot of money, so it is possible to do something well.