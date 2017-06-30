The Army confirmed has confirmed that one officer and three soldiers were killed when their patrol vehicle encountered Improvised Explosive Device (IED) hidden on the road between Kangarwa and Alagarno village in Borno on Thursday.The Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.He said three other soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries, while the patrol vehicle was completely damaged.Usman, however, said three suspected terrorists who planted the explosive and hid themselves had been fished out and neutralised.The army spokesman added that apart from clearance operations, troops stationed at Banki in Borno rendered humanitarian assistance to over 887 Nigerian refugees who had returned from Cameroon since Tuesday.He said the troops, also on Thursday, handed over Miss Jada Hachaba, who was abducted by the terrorists to her mother at Gulak in Adamawa.The army spokesman said Hachaba escaped from the terrorists’ captivity, adding that she was handed over in the presence of the District Head of Gulak.At Buni Yadi in Yobe, Usman said troops discovered a 122mm D30 unexploded ordinance inside an uncompleted building at the Federal Low Cost Housing Estate.He said the explosive ordinance team was drafted to the scene to safely detonate the explosive.Usman said based on credible information, troops arrested two suspected Boko Haram collaborators/informants; Abubakar Ahmed, 23 and Aji Maina, 45, on Wednesday.“Both were arrested at Garin Gada and Kanamma after painstaking trailing.“Abubakar Ahmed was arrested while trying to collect relief materials for onward conveyance to Boko Haram terrorists, while Aji Maina was arrested while on transit at Kanamma enroute Gamari in Niger Republic,’’ he said.NAN