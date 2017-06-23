Former Chelsea midfielder, Oscar, has been banned for eight games by the Chinese Football Association (CFA), for inciting a brawl in Shanghai SIPG’s 1-1 draw on Sunday.The Brazilian kicked the ball violently and purposefully against two Guangzhou R&F players, resulting in a fight on the pitch between the two teams.Oscar will now not be eligible to play in the Chinese Super League until August 13 and will pay a $5,000 fine.“Oscar’s immoral foul, which sparked a massive bust-up on the pitch, has had a huge negative impact on China’s professional football leagues,” read a statement of CFA.“The CFA alway attaches great importance to the issue of discipline, taking great pains to root out the violent fouls and other unsportsmanlike behaviour.“Hopefully disciplinary offences would be severely punished by all clubs and efforts shall be made to maintain the order of the games and protect the development of football.”