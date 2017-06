Following Northern youth groups’ Kaduna Declaration which called on all Igbos residing in any part of Northern Nigeria to leave within three months, Igbo Ekunie Initiative (IEI), has urged all self-determination groups in the south to jointly seek a referendum from the United Nations for Southern Nigeria.





This is contained in a statement by Maazi Tochukwu Ezeoke, President, and Lawrence Nwobu, Secretary.

EI insisted that the threat by the Arewa youths was in reaction to the successful/peaceful sit at home organised by IPOB, MASSOB in memory of those who lost their lives in the Nigeria-Biafra war.

It said: “We have come to the conclusion that the declaration was made by a sponsored group of atavistic, criminal, primitive, lazy and intransigent hordes with primary intent to steal property, suppress the legitimate grievances of the pro-Biafran groups and their inherent right to self-determination; to suppress all forms of opposition to the failed system and with it any possibility of restructuring the nation so as to maintain the decadent status quo.

“We note that these hypocritical, shameless, criminal and fascist core Northern groups have been silent or defensive as Fulani herdsmen provocatively invaded other peoples land and carried out mass killings of thousands of Nigerians in the Middle Belt and Southern parts of the nation.

“We note that these same fascist core Northern groups actively supported and still support Boko Haram terrorists as they attacked and killed thousands of Nigerians. We note that these fascist groups in 2000 repudiated the Nigerian constitution and treasonably declared Sharia law across 12 Northern states thereby effectively and technically removing themselves from the rest of the federation.

“Whereas Nnamdi Kanu and others were arrested and prosecuted, while some were killed merely for demanding self-determination, the fascists who made the Kaduna declaration are yet to be arrested despite the Northern dominated security agencies announcing their intent to do so. No one is fooled.

“It is evident that while the rest of Nigeria/other Nigerian nationalities are willing to restructure and move forward; the “core Sharia north” is determined to keep the failed status quo. Yet there can never be peace nor progress with the present status quo. The inalienable rights of all peoples and or indigenous peoples to self-determination is recognised in the United Nations charter and in the African Union Charter on human and people’s rights both of which Nigeria is a signatory to.”

EI stated that now is the time for groups in the south advocating restructuring and independence to jointly request a “Southern Nigeria.”

EI encouraged “all Igbos/Southern Nigerians/Christians to cease all or any investments and those who are able to, to dispose of their properties where possible and quit the “core North.”

“Those who are not able to leave to remain vigilant and those unable to dispose of their property to carefully secure all documents related to their acquired properties as such documents will be required when and if it becomes necessary to claim such properties through diplomatic, military or international legal channels”.

It added: “That the names and identities of all those behind the Kaduna declaration have been compiled for submission to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague for inciting violence and to ensure that they will this time not escape justice if any violence results from their pronouncements.

“That as a way of promoting orderly transition after a successful referendum, that all civil servants, military, police and other personnel presently serving the Nigerian state from affected/separating Southern regions will be integrated and will retain their service years, ranks and benefits in the new civil and security services that will replace the former.

“That all self-determination groups within the Southern territories i.e. OPC, IPOB, MASSOB, Oduduwa, MEND, Avengers, Rondel, Lower Niger Congress (LNC) etc should unite and work for a collective referendum within all southern territories and or regions willing to restructure in the first instance.

“That all Southern regional leaders united in the common and supreme purpose to achieve a progressive, just and negotiated functional federal union where all citizens will be guaranteed equality, where the preciousness of human life will be sacrosanct and all regions can develop at their own pace.

“That cognisant of the fact that the core North is unwilling to accept or surrender to such a negotiated and restructured union and that the nation can neither know peace nor progress with such a recalcitrant, atavistic north, should take it as a 2nd and final independence and thus to collectively work for a UN-supervised referendum across the territories of Southern Nigeria Protectorate on pre-1914 arbitrary amalgamation borders.”