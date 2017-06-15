Floyd Mayweather will fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match on August 26 in Las Vegas.UFC president Dana White, says the fight will be at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be contested at 154 pounds. It will be a standard, 12-round boxing match with 10-ounce gloves.The Nevada Athletic Commission on Wednesday approved the request from Mayweather Promotions to put on a boxing card on Aug. 26 at the MGM Grand.The venue could change, however, to T-Mobile, according to Yahoo SportsThe bout will be distributed via Showtime pay-per-view and will be an entirely boxing card. Mayweather Promotions will be the lead promoter.Mayweather, had said he was retired after compiling a 49-0 pro record from 1996 through 2015. But with a fight which could pay each man in excess of $100 million, he reconsidered.Mayweather is considered the greatest boxer of his generation and among the best of all-time. The fight with McGregor, in addition to paying him in excess of nine figures, will give him the opportunity to improve to 50-0.McGregor is one of the elite mixed martial arts fighters in the world, but has never boxed before, either amateur or pro.He won the UFC’s featherweight title in a 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo on December 12, 2015.He then split a pair of non-title welterweight fights with Nate Diaz before knocking out Eddie Alvarez on Nov. 12, 2016, in New York to win the lightweight belt and become the first fighter to hold two UFC championships simultaneously.